Temple City’s Plastic Ban Loses Steam After Seven Years

TIRUPATI: Once hailed as a model for plastic-free initiatives, Tirupati is now struggling with a mounting plastic menace that threatens its environment, public health and spiritual identity. The movement, which began in October 2018 with much fanfare, has gradually lost momentum, leaving the temple city to grapple with clogged drains, overflowing canals and tonnes of plastic waste each day.

When the ban was first enforced seven years ago, it was celebrated as a pioneering step in Andhra Pradesh. Traders faced penalties, awareness drives were conducted in schools and residential colonies and alternatives to plastic were introduced.

For a time, Tirupati became a model for other cities seeking to curb plastic use. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) also joined the effort, experimenting with biodegradable bags for its Laddu prasadam and later enforcing a complete ban on plastic at Tirumala. The city carried the plastic-free tag for several years. However, after 2019, enforcement weakened as plastic bags, bottles and cups gradually returned.

The scale of the problem is now visible in the city’s drainage system. The 673 km-long canal and stormwater network is clogged with plastic, while 10,500 manholes remain blocked with waste, obstructing water flow. Major canals, originally designed to carry rainwater to the outskirts, have turned into dumping points. Despite repeated cleaning drives, sanitation workers say they pull out quintals of plastic each time. “Flooding of streets and residential areas has become a routine monsoon problem, largely because drains are blocked by non-degradable waste”, a health official said.

Municipal records show the city generates 2–3 tonnes of plastic waste daily. During sanitation drives, nearly 4 tonnes are collected, reflecting not just daily consumption but also accumulated waste from drains and illegal dumping. Over 102 ward secretariat sanitary secretaries, inspectors and staff are tasked with monitoring, but officials admit enforcement remains weak, with few cases of strict action being recorded.

Despite the ban, plastic remains easily available in Tirupati. Around 18 wholesale traders continue to supply plastic bags, covers and cups to retail outlets. These traders form the backbone of distribution to hundreds of small shops and street vendors, keeping the banned materials in circulation across markets and residential colonies.

Officials acknowledge that enforcement at the retail level has little effect as long as wholesale supplies remain unchecked. “Cutting off the plastic distribution chain is essential for the ban to succeed. However, strong action against the wholesale suppliers has so far been limited, allowing plastic to remain in circulation despite repeated drives,” observed environmentalist Ch. Nagasai Varma.

A senior health official told Deccan Chronicle that revival measures are underway with district administration support. “We have proposed setting up cloth bag ATMs across Tirupati to promote eco-friendly alternatives. The idea was approved by the collector and the municipal commissioner, who directed us to move forward. Alongside this, we are creating awareness among the public and tightening checks in busy commercial areas”, the official said.

Residents, however, warned that unless rules are strictly enforced, affordable alternatives are made available and continuous monitoring is ensured, the city risks sinking deeper into pollution and neglect.

- Clogged drains, weak enforcement and wholesale supply keep banned items in circulation.

- Tirupati, which became the first city in Andhra Pradesh to completely ban plastic in 2018, is once again witnessing rampant use of banned plastic items.

- The city’s 673 km-long drain system and manholes are clogged with plastic waste, leading to frequent flooding.

- Around 2-3 tonnes of plastic are used in Tirupati every day, while nearly 4 tonnes are collected by the municipal corporation.

- Enforcement has weakened, with penalties restricted to `1–`1.5 lakh per month despite 102 sanitary staff having powers to act.

- The municipal corporation plans to set up cloth bag ATMs and promote biodegradable alternatives to revive the earlier plastic-free initiative.

Floating population factor: The huge inflow of lakhs of pilgrims and visitors every month adds to the problem, as enforcement is difficult on temporary residents.

Role of traders: Around 18 wholesale traders continue to supply banned plastic materials, keeping them in circulation despite the prohibition.

Public health hazard: Indiscriminate dumping of plastic is not only choking drains but also creating health risks, as stagnant water in clogged canals breeds mosquitoes and other vectors.

Citizen involvement: In 2018, the campaign was successful largely due to combined efforts of officials, voluntary groups and local residents. The absence of such collective participation today has weakened the ban.

- Policy shift: The strong enforcement seen before 2019, with heavy fines and inspections, declined after the change in administration, which allowed plastic to slowly creep back.