Telugus Stranded In Nepal Reach Indian Border

Visakhapatnam:All the stranded pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reached the Indian border on Friday safely and may continue their forward journey to their homes.

Of the 14, six are from Telangana and eight from Andhra Pradesh.

They left India on September 4 on a pilgrimage to Mansarovar and got trapped at Taklakot, a town in Western China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

“Later, we got trapped in Simikot, located in the remote mountainous Hunla district of Kamali province in northwestern Nepal,” said T Rambabu, who hails from Guntur.

He said finally they reached Nepalganj and from there moved to India by road.