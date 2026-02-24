Telugu Techie’s Death Sparks Spotlight on US Visa Stress After Multiple H-1B Rejections

Hyderabad: Sasikanth Reddy Donthireddy, a 30-year-old Indian professional living in the United States, tragically passed away on February 16, 2026, following a sudden cardiac arrest. A native Telugu speaker, he had moved to the US in 2018 to pursue higher education and went on to earn two master’s degrees. Despite his academic achievements, Sasikanth found himself caught in the complexities of the US immigration system. Year after year, he faced disappointment as his applications for the H-1B visa lottery were rejected, leaving him without long-term work authorization.

This prolonged uncertainty created immense professional instability and forced him to remain separated from his family in India for eight years. According to a recent crowdfunding campaign, the stress of his unresolved immigration status, compounded by grueling work hours, took a severe toll on his health. After experiencing chest pains, he was hospitalized but could not be saved.

In the wake of his passing, a GoFundMe initiative was launched to support his middle-class parents in covering the costs of repatriating his remains to India. The campaign resonated deeply with the community, surpassing its $50,000 goal and closing successfully with $50,307 raised. Sasikanth’s story has become a poignant reminder of the human struggles behind immigration policies and the silent burdens carried by many expatriates.







