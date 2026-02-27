Telugu States To Participate in BEE’s 25th Foundation Day at Delhi

Vijayawada: Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power will commemorate its 25th Foundation Day with a national-level celebration in New Delhi on March 1, 2026. Designated energy efficiency agencies from across the country, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will participate in the celebrations.

Established under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, BEE has steered India’s energy-efficiency movement over the past two-and-a-half decades, aligning policy, technology and implementation with the nation’s green growth ambitions.

Director general (DG) K.C. Panigrahy said union Power minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest. Union Renewable Energy minister of state Shripad Naik will be the guest of honour, alongside Power secretary Pankaj Agarwal.

Highlighting BEE’s milestones, Panigrahy said energy-efficiency programmes in 2023–24 alone delivered savings of 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent, monetary savings of nearly ₹2 lakh crore, and a reduction of 321 million tonnes of CO2 emissions; reinforcing the impact of the National Energy Efficiency Plan.

The DG said the flagship success has been the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) implemented by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The retrofitting of 1.34 crore conventional streetlights with LED lamps under the programme resulted in annual energy savings of 9,001 million kWh and savings of about ₹5,400 crore for urban local bodies.

Panigrahy highlighted that Andhra Pradesh leads with 23.66 lakh LED installations, followed by Telangana (17.33 lakh), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat,