Telugu pilgrims stranded in Kedarnath are safe

Amaravati: Telugu pilgrims stranded in Kedarnath are said to be safe. According to media reports, all the pilgrims have reached to Gupta Kashi on Friday.



Following distress calls from pilgrims stuck in Kedarnath, minister Nara Lokesh has constituted a special team to facilitate their rescue and return.



It was brought to Lokesh's attention by a TD social media workers, stating that around 20 pilgrims were stranded in extremely wet weather , with heavy rains lashing Uttarkhand. The pilgrims were reportedly facing difficulties.



Lokesh formed a special team to ensure the safe return of the devotees from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Kedarnath.

