Telugu Naval officer Captain Sridhar Tata to Command INS Tamal Mission

Visakhapatnam: Captain Sridhar Tata from Srikakulam district has been appointed as the first commissioned captain of INS Tamal, a cutting-edge stealth frigate set to join the Indian Navy fleet next month.

The warship, currently stationed in Russia, is scheduled to arrive in Indian waters on July 1 under Captain Tata's command.

Captain Sridhar Tata hails from Chorlangi village in Srikakulam district. Over his 26-year naval career, he has served aboard 12 different warships in various capacities, with the distinction of being the first commissioned captain on three vessels.

He studied at the Korukonda Sainik School in Vizianagaram district, where he received his foundational education. Also, his family background involves a tradition of military service, as his entire family has served in the armed forces.

Beyond his shipboard duties, Captain Sridhar holds the distinction of being a founding member of the maritime security wing under national security adviser Ajit Doval.

INS Tamal represents a fusion of Indian and Russian naval technology, constructed in Kaliningrad, Russia, through collaborative expertise from both nations. The vessel incorporates state-of-the-art indigenous weapons systems and sensors alongside advanced Russian technology.

One of the ship's special capabilities includes the deployment of BrahMos supersonic missiles, which can engage both land and sea targets with precision. The warship will be brought to India by a specialized crew of 250 personnel.