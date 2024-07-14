Telugu man stranded in Kuwait appeals for help

Visakhapatnam: A Telugu man named V. Srinivas from Chamarthi village, Vailpalu Mandal, Annayamaya district, was left stranded in dire straits after being deceived by an agent in Kuwait. His distressing situation came to light through a video posted on social media platform X by @MilagroMovies, where he shared his plight and appealed for urgent assistance.

In the video, Srinivas, visibly distraught, described his desperate circumstances, stating, “If they don’t help me, I have no choice but to die.” The emotional appeal was tagged to prominent political figures, including the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the deputy chief minister, the home minister, and other leaders from the state, urging them to intervene and facilitate his safe return to India.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, IT minister Nara Lokesh assured immediate action. “We have identified the harassed victim in the video. Our NRI TD team has reached out to his family. Our government will work with @MEAIndia to bring him back to Andhra Pradesh safely,” Lokesh tweeted in response to the viral video.

Sources close to the matter revealed that Srinivas had fallen victim to fraudulent practices by an agent, leaving him stranded in a desert region of Kuwait with no means of support. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has been actively involved in efforts to coordinate his rescue and ensure his safe return home.