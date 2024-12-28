Telugu language like music: Former CJI

Amaravati: Justice N.V. Ramana, former Chief Justice of India, while addressing the 6th World Telugu Writers' Conference in Vijayawada, said, "I offer my greetings to all those who have gathered from all corners to Vijayawada, united under the slogan of 'Let's protect the Telugu language and enhance self-respect'."

He continued, "Seeing all of you from this Ramoji Rao's stage, a man who was a beloved child of Telugu mother, a great person, and a warrior who fought for the preservation of the Telugu language and traditions until his last breath, it feels like the entire Telugu world is present before me. I wish that Telugu people worldwide do not forget our culture and language, and that the glory and prestige of the Telugu race continue to shine forever. Telugu is spoken by over a hundred million people in the country. The Telugu language has a melodious sound; it's like music. Telugu is a beautiful language where even ordinary people can speak poetically. We cannot, under any circumstances, tolerate other languages and cultures coming and destroying our wonderful mother tongue Telugu for commercial and political gains."

"We will be great only when we preserve the Telugu language and culture. We need courage for the survival and development of the nation. Without a language, we are orphans without a history, and unfortunate without a script. So that our culture and language endure for a long time, we have a great legacy of writers like Sri Sri, Aarudra, Vishwanatha Satyanarayana, and Sinar, and actors like Bhanumati, Suryakantam, Jamuna, Savitri, Gummadi, Jaggayya, Akkineni, NTR, Relangi, SVR, Ghantasala, Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, and SP Balasubrahmanyam. Do not forget this legacy."