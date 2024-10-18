TDP strived hard for state and nation: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, addressing Telugu Desam MLAs, MPs, and MLCs, has stressed the party's “vital role” in national politics and underscored the need to “strategise” for the future. He cited the “collaborative” nature of governance in the state, with three parties jointly running its affairs, and emphasised the importance of synergizing between the allies. He was addressing TD leaders including legislators on the occasion of the completion of 125 days of TD coalition government, at the party's central office on Friday.

He told the senior leaders that the TD was “never starved for power” but has strived for the well-being of the nation and the state.

"We have played a crucial role in national politics and emerged as a strong outfit. When the country was in a crisis, the TD played a key role to bring the nation out of the mess," Naidu said, and gave them the roadmap on several issues.

"During the past five years, even the central funds have been diverted in AP and no auditing was done in any wing of the government. As we are asking for central funds now, Delhi is seeking utilisation certificates (UCs). The `990cr funds due for panchayats have been diverted, which resulted in a loss of `1200cr due to the state," Naidu said.

He said that since his government has cleared the `990cr dues, the state would be getting the funds of Rs 1200cr meant for panchayats. Naidu sang paeans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the political re-engineering in the recent elections, the NDA has given top priority to Backward Classes (BCs), Naidu said, and added that the communities that had never any kind of representation in the assembly “are allotted seats.”

The process to fulfill the promises made to the voters during the election time, including the offer that 16,347 teacher posts will be filled through the DSC, has begun and this will be completed by December, the chief minister said.

"Almost 70 per cent of the grievances belong to land issues. Thus we have annulled the Land Titling Act. The revised pensions too are being paid and we are going to provide employment to the youth as per their skills," Naidu said.

