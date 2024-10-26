Telugu Desam Party begins membership drive

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) commenced its membership drive on Saturday in Amaravati, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu becoming a member by paying Rs 100.

Following Naidu, TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao also joined the party.

Speaking on the occasion Chandrababu Naidu said:" "Today, we initiated the TDP membership drive. When the party was initially formed, the membership cost was Rs. 1. Obtaining TDP membership is a mark of recognition and respect in society.We have consistently encouraged youth involvement in politics. TDP is the party that remains accessible to all sections of society."

According to TDP sources, the party members are eligible for a health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh.