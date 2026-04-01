Telugu Desam MLA Stages Sit-in at Palnadu SP Office on Legal Advisor Post

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed at the Palnadu district police office on Tuesday as Narasaraopet Telugu Desam MLA Chadalavada Aravind Babu staged a prolonged sit-in, seeking the appointment of a legal adviser of his choice.

According to reports, the legislator arrived at the SP Krishna Rao’s office along with a group of lawyers and held discussions with him on the pending appointment to the legal adviser post in the district police legal cell.

Aravind Babu urged the SP to appoint the candidate he had recommended, asserting that the applicant met all required qualifications.

The SP maintained that the matter was under consideration and assured the MLA that the candidate’s credentials would be reviewed before forwarding the file to higher authorities for approval. The final appointment, he said, would be made only after orders came from the DGP office.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the delay, the MLA alleged that the process had been pending for nearly five months though he gave a recommendation letter long ago. He accused the police administration of inaction and said he had been made to visit the office repeatedly to push the plea.

The situation escalated into a heated argument between the MLA and the SP.

In a dramatic turn, the SP left for his camp office while the MLA was still present in the office, further aggravating the tensions.

An irritated Aravind Babu began a sit-in protest in a room at the SP office in the afternoon, insisting that he would not move until an official announcement was made on the appointment.

IGP Guntur range, Sarvashreshth Tripathi later reached the SP office and held discussions with the MLA. Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen and Palnadu district TD president Jani Saida also joined the talks, following directions from state TD AP president Palla Srinivasa Rao, and others resolve the issue.