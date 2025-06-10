Telugu Desam-Led Alliance Will Form Next Govt in Telangana: Somireddy

Nellore: Senior Telugu Desam leader Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy said the NDA will form the next government in Telangana. He was speaking at an 'NTR Centenary Celebrations' event in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

Somireddy praised former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), calling him a visionary whose ideas outpaced all Chief Ministers in India.

He recalled NTR’s welfare initiatives like monetary assistance for the poor, prohibition on alcohol, equal property rights for women, and the Telugu Ganga project.

Somireddy compared NTR's anti-liquor stance to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy "using liquor as a business despite promising a ban in 2019". He added that the SIT had unearthed a Rs 3,200-crore scam during the previous regime.

Somireddy said he is proud to have worked under NTR and N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Somireddy hailed Nara Lokesh as a rising force in politics, calling him the “third-generation leader” of the NTR family.