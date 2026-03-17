Tele-Counselling for ‘Stressed’ Class X Students

Vijayawada:The Advanced Psychological Service Association to provide free tele-counselling to Class X students appearing for the final exams, suffering from stress and anxiety in Andhra Pradesh.

The APA national working president B. Krishna Bharat in a release issued on Monday stated that 55 psychologists from across the state had come forward to provide tele-counselling to the students. He advised students suffering from stress to take advantage of this opportunity.

Advanced Psychological Service Association, state president Dr Varalakshmi and vice-president M.P. Janakiram asked students and psychologists to inform them on 9985428261 if they face any difficulties in tele-counselling.