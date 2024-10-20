 Top
Telangana Police Open Fire in Andhra Pradesh

20 Oct 2024 12:05 PM GMT
The Telangana police had received information that a gang of Bihar thieves, who had been involved in thefts in Telangana, had taken shelter in Ramapuram, Battapalli Mandal, Andhra Pradesh
Sri Sathya Sai District: An unexpected gunfire broke out in Ramapuram, Battapalli Mandal. Telangana police fired shots at a gang of thieves from Bihar. The firing lasted for more than three rounds. The Telangana police had received information that a gang of Bihar thieves, who had been involved in thefts in Telangana, had taken shelter in Ramapuram, Battapalli Mandal, Andhra Pradesh. Consequently, the Telangana police arrived in Battapalli on Saturday night and camped near the Ramapuram bus stand.

On Sunday, the Bihar gang attempted to leave the area on motorcycles. With Telangana police lying in wait, they immediately tried to apprehend the Bihar thieves. However, the thieves attempted to evade arrest, leading the police to fire shots at them, totaling nearly three rounds.

Despite the shooting, the Bihar gang managed to escape from the Telangana police. Members of the gang split up, with one heading towards Kadiri and another towards Tadimar. Subsequently, Telangana police divided into teams to chase them. This shocking incident created an atmosphere of tension in the Ramapuram area. Local authorities are investigating who may have provided refuge to the Bihar gang in Ramapuram. Dharmaram DSP, along with the local police, is gathering details from residents in Ramapuram.

