Telangana Police Defeated NSG By 124 Runs

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana police defeated the National Security Guard (NSG) by a massive 124 runs at the Andhra Cricket Association Ground in Mulapadu of NTR district, on the third day of the All-India Police South Zone T20 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, Telangana police piled up an imposing 259 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs. Lokanath Nayak anchored the innings with a blistering 119 off 58 balls. Telangana state home department special chief secretary C. V. Anand chipped in with a useful 40.

Chasing a daunting target, NSG were bowled out for 135 in 18.3 overs. Nayak was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning century.

In another match, Andhra Pradesh Police posted a competitive 217 for 6 in 20 overs, riding on a brilliant 141 off 62 balls by Rahul. However, Puducherry chased down the target comfortably, scoring 221 for 6 in 18.4 overs. Prabhu starred in the chase with 121 off 56 balls and was named Man of the Match.