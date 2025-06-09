Telangana Moves Towards Collaboration Under Congress Rule

HYDERABAD: A significant transformation is unfolding in Telangana’s political landscape as the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, adopts a collaborative and development-focused approach, sharply contrasting with the previous BRS regime’s confrontational style.

Under the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao between 2014 and 2023, state politics was marked by the then Chief Minister boycotting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to the state and crucial Niti Aayog meetings, hindering access to Central funds. Since Revanth Reddy took charge, the political atmosphere has shifted towards cooperation across party lines, prioritising progress over conflict.

A striking example of this new spirit is Revanth Reddy’s engagement Governor Bandaru Dattatreya of Haryana and former governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao of Maharashtra, who invited him to their autobiography launches.

Revanth Reddy’s acceptance of the invitation and participation symbolises a milestone in fostering friendly politics in Telangana, a rarity in many Indian states where rival leaders seldom share platforms. This unprecedented gesture reflects mutual respect and a willingness to collaborate for the state’s benefit.

At Sunday’s function hosted by Dattatreya, Revanth Reddy extended an invitation to BJP Telangana president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, emphasising joint efforts to improve the state’s fortunes.

Revanth Reddy’s candid remark about the presence of state Cabinet ministers at the event, joking that he could hold a Cabinet meeting there, illustrated his pragmatic and open approach. He affirmed that while he would continue to respect Kishan Reddy, he would also question him when necessary, balancing cooperation with accountability.

Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy highlighted the contrast with the BRS era, noting that Chandrashekar Rao’s use of abusive language to stir emotions had limited appeal, as reflected in recent election results.

He stressed the need to restore ethical and moral values in politics, emphasising that politics is about service. The Alai Balai event, which brings together leaders from different parties, exemplifies this spirit. Revanth Reddy too honoured it in letter and spirit unlike his counterparts in Karnataka, he said.

Revanth Reddy’s leadership style combines firmness with flexibility, maintaining party unity while reaching out to opposition leaders for Telangana’s development. This approach marks a clear departure from the divisive and abusive political climate of the BRS era, where Chandrashekhar Rao was known for disrespecting opposition leaders, including Kishan Reddy.

Congress MLA from Cantonment Sri Ganesh said that Revanth Reddy sent a great message with his actions. He served a message that people welfare and development is his agenda. “After becoming the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy even received Narendra Modi as “Bade Bhai”, but KCR always wanted to get credit for himself and his family.”

Despite the improved relations, the BRS regards the current phase as a “honeymoon” period and friendly ties, though both of them contested one against the other. Further, IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu extended personal invitation to Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to participate in the Saraswati Pushkaralu festival, aiming to promote Kaleshwaram Temple as a major tourist destination, another sign of inclusive governance fostering better ties with the central government to accelerate Telangana’s development.