 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Telangana Minister Praises Naidu's Amaravati Vision, Hails Partnership

Andhra Pradesh
5 Dec 2025 5:32 PM IST

I made comments about Pawan Kalyan based on the situation at the time, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Telangana Minister Praises Naidus Amaravati Vision, Hails Partnership
x
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Amaravati: Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that Amaravati is developing into a futuristic capital, in line with the vision of Chandrababu Naidu.

Komatireddy, who visited the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's camp office in Undavalli to invite CM Chandrababu Naidu to the "Telangana Rising Global Summit" to be held in Hyderabad, spoke to the media.

"I made comments about Pawan Kalyan based on the situation at the time... now I have come to invite Chandrababu Naidu. The two states should remain united... that same friendship must continue," Komatireddy said.

The minister added, "Chandrababu Naidu's Vision 2020 is the epitome of development for Hyderabad."


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
N Chandrababu Niadu andhra pradesh pawan kalyan 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X