Telangana Minister Praises Naidu's Amaravati Vision, Hails Partnership

Amaravati: Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that Amaravati is developing into a futuristic capital, in line with the vision of Chandrababu Naidu.

Komatireddy, who visited the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's camp office in Undavalli to invite CM Chandrababu Naidu to the "Telangana Rising Global Summit" to be held in Hyderabad, spoke to the media.

"I made comments about Pawan Kalyan based on the situation at the time... now I have come to invite Chandrababu Naidu. The two states should remain united... that same friendship must continue," Komatireddy said.

The minister added, "Chandrababu Naidu's Vision 2020 is the epitome of development for Hyderabad."