Telangana Liquor Seized in Srisailam, 2 Women Held

Kurnool: The police arrested two women and seized 248 liquor bottles for smuggling them from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh in Srisailam on Tuesday.



According toSrisailam I town police station inspector G. Prasad Rao, acting on a tip-off about liquor being illegally transported from Telangana in an RTC bus, officials conducted vehicle checks in the temple town and took Ratlawath Bujji Bai of Srisailam village and Ketawath Shanthi of Mahbubnagar district into custody. The accused were found with 248 liquor bottles manufactured in Telangana. The police have also registered a case and begun an investigation into the matter.