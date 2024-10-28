Telangana: IAS officers who joined AP cadre receive postings

Vijayawada: Three IAS officers from Telangana state who recently joined the Andhra Pradesh cadre have been given postings as per orders issued by chief secretary to government Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

K. Amrapali has been appointed as the vice chairman and managing director (VCMD) of the AP tourism development corporation. She has also been given full additional charge as the CEO of the AP tourism authority.



A. Vani Prasad was appointed as the principal secretary of the labour department, relieving M.M. Naik from his additional responsibilities in that department.





Vakati Karuna has been appointed as the commissioner of health and family welfare, with additional charge as director of the national health mission.



Additionally, commissioner of the archaeology and museum department G. Vanimohan has been transferred and appointed as chief secretary of the department of services in the general administration department. An order has been issued relieving Pola Bhaskar, who was previously managing these responsibilities.