Telangana HC Resumes Work After Summer Vacation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday resumed work after the completion of the summer vacation.

The courts were packed with litigants. The courts worked till 3.30 pm. At 3.45 pm, a farewell was organised in the First Court Hall for Justice P. Sree Sudha, who has been transferred to the Karnataka High Court. The full court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and other judges participated in the programme.

The Telangana High Court Advocates Association also held a farewell programme for Justice Sree Sudha in the association hall. Justice Sree Sudha had disposed of around 5,055 cases during her term as judge of the Telangana High Court, since 2021.

The Telangana High Court Advocates Association said it had worked to address parking problems faced by advocates on the High Court premises. It was proposed to allot a parking place to the employees of the High Court, separately.