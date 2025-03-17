Telangana Govt. to Resume Tummidihatti Project Next Month

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said the Telangana government is committed to reviving and constructing the Tummidihatti irrigation project.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Uttam Kumar Reddy said work on the Tummidihatti project will resume from next month. “Next month, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and I, will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister and that state’s irrigation officials to discuss the project. This summer, we will resume work at Tummidihatti,” he declared.

He said the Telangana government is committed to constructing the project at Tummidihatti, and discussions with Maharashtra’s leadership will ensure a smooth finalisation of technical aspects.

Replying to a query on the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP), Uttam Kumar Reddy said 104 km of the main canal was completed, with 10 more km to go. Additionally, 50% of the Sathupally Trunk Canal and 32% of the Palair Link Canal have been completed. The estimated project cost increased from Rs 13,057 crore to Rs 19,465 crore due to several factors, including the non-inclusion of land acquisition for distributary networks, electrical substations, and increase in GST from 4% to 8% which have all significantly impacted the overall project cost.