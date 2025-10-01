Teenager Taking Selfie Washed Away In Krishna

Nalgonda:A teenager was washed away while taking a selfie in Krishna river at Anjaneey Pushkar Ghat at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

According to the police, K. Chaithanya, 18, from Kukatpally in Hyderabad, along with his five friends, came to Nagarjunasagar on holiday trip. They went to Anjaneya Pushakar Ghat near the dam. As all the 26 crest gates of the dame were lifted, the current in the downstream was very strong. When trying to take a selfie at the ghat, Chaithanya accidentally slipped into the river and washed away.

On being alerted, Vijayapuri police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation for Chaithanya the help of expert swimmers.

Wife, husband die in cracker blast



Kakinada:Kancharla Srinivasa Rao (54) and his wife Kancharla Sitha Mahalakshmi (50) died in a cracker blast in the shed beside their house in Vilasa village in Ayinavilli mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday evening.



Their son K. Bhanu Pradeep, a software engineer, has been injured in the incident.



District superintendent of police Rahul Meena, Kothapeta DSP S. Murali Mohan, Kothapeta RDO Srikar and others visited the spot.



DSP Murali Mohan said Srinivasa Rao had taken a temporary license for manufacturing crackers during the Diwali festival last year. He had shared the unsold crackers in the shed beside the house.



When Srinivasa Rao went to check out last year’s crackers, a huge blast occurred. He died on the spot. His wife Sitha Mahalakshmi, who was sweeping the area, also died on the spot. Their son Bhanu Pradeep, doing office work in his room inside the house, escaped with mild injuries.



DSP Murali Mohan has cautioned people who have stored crackers in their houses to exercise caution. Ayinavilli police have registered a case.



Ensure error-free conduct of local body elections: Collector DC Correspondent Nalgonda, Sept. 30 District collector Ila Tripathi on Tuesday directed officials deputed for election duty to treat their responsibilities with utmost seriousness and ensure the smooth, error-free conduct of upcoming local body elections. Addressing a meeting of nodal officers at the collectorate, she stressed that all departments must work in close coordination to ensure seamless arrangements. The collector instructed district education officer (DEO) and manpower management nodal officer (NO) Bixapathi to submit details of employees allocated for election duty. She also reminded officials that while election work is a priority, the regular functioning of departments should not be disrupted. Tripathi said training sessions would be conducted for Polling Officers (POs) and Assistant Polling Officers (APOs) to equip them for their roles. She further directed Nodal Officers (NOs) to check election materials in advance and ensure readiness. Highlighting the importance of voter convenience, the collector asked officials to ensure basic facilities at polling centres.



Ministers express grief over cracker blast deaths

Kakinada:Agriculture minister K. Achennaidu and Labour minister V. Subhash expressed their grief over the death of a husband and wife in a cracker blast at Vilasa village in Ayinavilli mandal of Kakinada district.



Achennaidu assured all help from the state government. He directed officials to ensure the youth in the blast is provided best medical treatment.



Expressing his condolences, Subhash instructed revenue and police officials to take preventive measures to ensure that such accidents do not occur in future.