Teenager Electrocuted at PM’s Public Meeting Venue

Kurnool: An 18-year-old died after coming into contact with a live wire at the parking area near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting close to the Nannur toll plaza. The incident occurred before the PM arrived at the venue.

Police have identified the deceased as Arjun, a native of Munagalapadu village and a supporter of the Jana Sena. He got electrocuted when the tall party flag he carried accidentally touched an overhead power line.

Two others suffered injuries. Police immediately shifted them to Kurnool Government General Hospital, where one of them is reported to be critical.

Following the mishap, officials disconnected the power supply in the area to prevent further accidents. Organisers instructed people within the gathering to remove long flags from the premises.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has demanded that an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore be provided to the family of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each to the injured.