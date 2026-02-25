Teenage Girl Dies After Fever Injection At Private Hospital In Renigunta

Tirupati: A 17-year-old second-year Intermediate student allegedly died after being administered an injection for fever at a private hospital in Renigunta on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Pavithra, a native of Gyarampalli village in Annamayya district. She was studying at a private junior college in Renigunta.

According to her family members, Pavithra developed fever and was taken to a nearby private hospital, where she was given an injection. Soon after, she developed rashes on her body and her condition reportedly deteriorated.

Her parents immediately shifted her to the S.V.R. Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Gajulamandyam police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to her death.