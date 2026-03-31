Teen Girl Dies After Fall While Filming Reel in Tirupati

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment in Rajareddy Nagar under Alipiri police station limits in Tirupati.

The victim, the daughter of a watchman, was reportedly filming a social media reel when she accidentally slipped and fell. The family, originally from Nepal, has been residing in the locality.

Police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the incident.

The incident has raised concerns over the risks associated with social media trends, as attempts to create content for online platforms continue to put lives in danger.