Rising Star From Nellore

Nellore: A young cricketer from Nellore, Kalluru Revanth Reddy, is fast emerging as one of Andhra Pradesh’s most promising batting talents, drawing the attention of coaches and selectors with a series of remarkable performances in junior and domestic cricket.

The right-handed opening batsman and wicketkeeper first caught the spotlight in local cricket after achieving the rare feat of scoring two triple centuries, a performance that brought him wide appreciation in cricketing circles. His ability to combine patience with aggressive stroke play has made him a standout performer at a young age.

Hailing from B.V. Nagar in NGO Colony, Nellore, Revanth has steadily progressed through the ranks of competitive cricket. Representing the Andhra Cricket Association, he has played in several prominent domestic tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy, U-25 and U-23 Col. C.K. Naidu Trophy, U-23 Men’s One Day State Trophy, U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy, U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, and various South Zone tournaments.

One of his most impressive seasons came in the 2022–23 U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy, where he amassed 880 runs in six matches, scoring four centuries and three half-centuries at an average close to 98, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the country.

Revanth continued his strong form in the U-23 Col. C.K. Naidu Trophy, scoring 432 runs in four matches, including a spectacular double century (220 against Goa) and another unbeaten century. He also led the U-23 side as captain, contributing consistently with the bat.

During the 2025–26 season, the youngster represented Andhra in the Ranji Trophy and also excelled in the U-23 Men’s One Day State Trophy, scoring 339 runs in six matches, including two centuries (139 and 119) and a half-century*, maintaining an impressive average of 67.80.

His performances also earned him national recognition, with selections to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) camps for U-16 and U-19, conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — a significant milestone for any aspiring cricketer.