Technical Glitch Halts Vande Bharat Express at Nellore, Passengers Inconvenienced

Tirupati: The Vande Bharat Express travelling from Hyderabad to Tirupati was briefly halted at Nellore Railway Station on Friday due to a technical glitch that disrupted onboard systems, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The malfunction, which occurred midway through the journey, reportedly led to the failure of air-conditioning and fans in several coaches. With no proper ventilation, passengers faced discomfort as the train remained stationary for 20 to 30 minutes.

Several travellers complained of unease due to the lack of airflow inside the compartments during the unscheduled stop.

Railway officials, however, stated that the issue was quickly identified and resolved.

“The problem was detected and addressed. Once repairs were completed, the train resumed its journey towards Tirupati,” said a senior railway official.