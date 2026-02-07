Techie-Turned-Thief Wanted In 26 Break-In Cases Held In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Gajuwaka crime police have cracked 26 cases of night-time house burglaries across Visakhapatnam with the arrest of a notorious offender and the recovered gold, silver and assets worth ₹15.63 lakh from him.

City police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi said the accused, Achhi Mahesh Reddy alias Sunny, 27, a former software engineer from Kakinada, was arrested near Gajuwaka on Friday after months of investigation spanning Gajuwaka, Arilova, Malkapuram, Pendurthi and Duvvada police limits.

Police recovered 699 grams of gold, 3.8 kg of silver, a luxury car bought with stolen money, an unnumbered scooter and a burglary kit. The burglar was involved in the theft of 1,084.94 grams of gold, 6,333.5 grams of silver and ₹40,500 in cash, they said.

The probe began following a complaint filed on October 14, 2025, by Kanna Shiva Ramakrishna, who reported the theft of gold and silver worth ₹4.31 lakh from his rented house during a break-in between October 10 and 13.

Despite his postgraduate education and prior employment with a prominent IT firm in Hyderabad, the accused had turned to a life of crime, the commissioner said. He began committing thefts at the age of 15, was first detained as a juvenile.

After his release, he allegedly committed approximately 32 more burglaries across Kakinada town, Sarapavaram, Ramachandrapuram, Indrapalem, and Rajahmundry, serving 14 months in Rajahmundry Central Jail. Police records show over 60 break-in cases registered against him, the CP said.