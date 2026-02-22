Techie Ends Life After Learning Of Girlfriend's Suicide

Visakhapatnam: A young couple died by suicide in two different cities following a relationship dispute, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Pavani, died in Hyderabad, while her boyfriend, Raja Shyam Kumar, an IT professional from Visakhapatnam, was found dead in a lodge room near Bheemili around midnight.

Police suspect Shyam Kumar . Lodge staff entered his room using a spare key after he failed to respond and found him unresponsive. They alerted the police.

Two suicide notes were recovered from the room. According to police, one of the notes read, “No one is responsible for my death. Sorry, mother.”

Police said the couple had first met at Pavani’s residence in Anakapalli. Though they later drifted apart, they reconnected in Hyderabad.

A police official said Shyam Kumar appears to have taken the extreme step after learning about Pavani’s death. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and his parents have been informed.

Cases have been registered at Bheemili police station in Visakhapatnam district and at Jeedimetla police station in Hyderabad. Investigation was underway.