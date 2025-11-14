Tech, Traceability To Shape Future Of India’s Spice Sector

VIJAYAWADA: Technology, traceability and trust emerged as the main pillars for the future of India’s spice industry as the 4th National Spice Conference 2025 opened in Guntur on Friday. The two-day event, organised by the World Spice Organisation (WSO) in partnership with the All-India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF), is being held on the theme “Spice Route Ahead – Safe, Sustainable and Scalable.”

Inaugurating the conference, WSO chairman Ramkumar Menon said the global spice industry is at a turning point where rising demand must be matched by safety, sustainability and scalability. “Sustainability is no longer optional, and scalability will decide tomorrow’s leaders,” he remarked.

Dr Paresh Shah, chairman of the FSSAI Scientific Panel on Pesticide Residues, emphasised the importance of supply-chain integrity, saying that every stage—from farm to fork—must uphold safety standards. “Our strategies must leave no gaps in trust or traceability,” he said.

Spices Board director Dr A.B. Remashree highlighted innovation as key to improving farm-level outcomes. “Technology is the lever. The challenge is to take it into the fields, scale it across regions and ensure farmers benefit from the value created,” she said.

Day 1 featured discussions on food safety, sustainable farming and AgriTech solutions aimed at empowering farmers. Representatives from FPOs, exporters, processors, regulators and technology providers participated in sessions focused on building a responsible, farmer-centric value chain.

The conference will continue on Saturday with sessions on balancing growth with responsibility and a buyer–seller interface to connect producers directly with processors, enabling sustainable and long-term partnerships.