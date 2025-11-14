Tech, Food Innovations Steal the Show at CII Summit

Visakhapatnam: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit moved beyond MoUs to spotlight groundbreaking innovations, with a dedicated exhibition showcasing emerging technology ventures.

Visakhapatnam is set to host India’s first AI-powered robotic café, launched by Bean Board.

In conversation with Deccan Chronicle, founder-director Y. Isaac Jeremiah said robotic components would be sourced from Russia and assembled in India. The company has sought land from the state government, with the project estimated to cost ₹80 lakh. The café’s robots can prepare coffee in under 40 seconds.

Vepauri, promoted as India’s first coconut café, also drew attention. The venture will offer coconut-based ice creams, biscuits, cakes and bread, using coconut milk, coconut sugar and coconut oil in place of traditional ingredients.

Akhil from the Andhra Pradesh food processing society showcased a “farm-to-bar’’ chocolate unit using only cocoa beans and sugar, free from preservatives. The unit has won awards for flavours such as Lost in an Orange Haze (64% dark chocolate with candied orange peel and cinnamon) and Rose in Pistachio, and currently produces 15 varieties.

Sai Krishna of Godavari Cocoa displayed cocoa mass priced at ₹1,200 per kg and pure cocoa butter used in cosmetics at ₹2,200 per kg.

The Amaravati stall featured an interactive ChatGPT-powered bot to brief visitors on the capital’s development and answer queries on ongoing projects highlighting how AI is being deployed for public information services.

The exhibition also included stalls from AP Tourism, the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation and the Crafts Council of AP. Native Araku coffee, Etikoppaka toys, handloom products and 34 One District–One Product (ODOP) award-winning items were prominently showcased across three stalls.