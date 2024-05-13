Tear gas sells fired as mob try to attack YSRCP candidate’s house in Narsaraopet

Guntur: Tension gripped in Narsaraopet in Guntur district on Monday after supporters of TDP tried to attack the house of YSRCP candidate Gopi Reddy during violence that broke out in connection with polling.



Sources said the TDP supporters allegedly damaged the car of Gopi Reddy. On coming to about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Holding sticks, the TDP supporters allegedly headed to Gopi Reddy’s house but on seeing the police patrolling vehicle they returned but en route their burnt scrap papers.

After assessing the situation, the police rushed additional police forces to bring the situation under control.

Violent incidents continued to take place in parts of Andhra Pradesh especially in Guntur, Palnadu, Anantapuram and other areas in connection with polling.