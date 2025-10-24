Teams Deployed For Dna Testing And Postmortem At Kurnool Accident Site

KURNOOL: Authorities established a temporary camp fort carrying out post-mortem and other necessary procedures near the accident site. 16 teams of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory reached the spot. They conducted post-mortem on all the bodies. As authorities could not establish identities of several victims, they have decided to carry out DNA testing. 10 specialised teams have been deployed for DNA analysis, four for fire analysis and two for chemical examination to determine the exact nature of the accident.

The bodies have been carefully packed and shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kurnool.

District collector Dr A. Siri informed media that after DNA verification, bodies will be handed over to their respective family members. He requested the concerned families to cooperate until the procedures are completed.