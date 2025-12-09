Team From WB, ADB Makes Field Visits in Capital Region

Vijayawada: A team of officials from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank undertook an extensive field visit across the capital region in Amaravati on Monday.

The visit was linked to implementation of the Amaravati integrated urban development programme. The members inspected various capital construction sites and examined the on-ground activities related to vehicular traffic flow, management, road infrastructure and Bus Rapid Transit planning.

The team members held discussions on the operational measures required for effective implementation of various projects in a meeting at the CRDA headquarters.

Multiple technical sessions were held on Monday. Officials from the APCRDA and Amaravati development corporation, along with representatives from the project/programme management consultancy and contractor,s took part in the sessions.

The discussions focused on traffic flow management, road planning and BRT system integration within the AIUDP.

The team-members interacted with officials from APCRDA, village facilitators and representatives of NGOs. The discussions covered the welfare programmes for villagers, farmers and farm labourers across the capital region and the mechanisms related to grievance registration and redressal.

A meeting was held by the team with residents of Rayapati village, at which the Land Pooling Schemes and various welfare initiatives at the grassroot level were reviewed. The team also reviewed health and safety measures in place for workers at construction sites, inspected the labour camps and interacted with the labourers.

They also reviewed the social and environmental management plans currently under implementation and made some recommendations to the officials.