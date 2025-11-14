Teachers Recall Brilliance Of Kurnool-Born IPS Officer Sundeep

Kurnool:Kurnool-born IPS officer Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, credited with cracking open the “white-collar terror group” after launching the investigation that eventually led to solving the Delhi Red Fort blast case, was fondly remembered by his teachers in his home city in Andhra Pradesh.

Born in June 1988 at Kallur, Chakravarthy graduated from Kurnool Medical College in 2010. His father, Dr G.V. Ramgopala Rao, worked as a resident medical officer at Kurnool Government General Hospital, while his mother Rangamma, served in the district medical and health department.



After a brief stint as a medical practitioner, Chakravarthy cleared the civil services examination and joined the IPS in 2014. His X bio reads: “Physician by training, a Civil Servant by choice and a Pragmatic by conviction.”



According to reports, posters warning security forces of serious consequences appeared on walls at Nowgam in Srinagar. As special superintendent of police (SSP) for Srinagar, Chakravarthy launched the inquiry, which revealed that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives had put up the posters.



The probe pointed investigators to Moulvi Irfan Ahmad of Shopian. A search of his residence provided crucial clues that helped police crack a terror network involving at least four doctors. One of them, Dr Umar Nabi, died in the car explosion at the Red Fort.



Chakravarthy is known as a veteran of counter-terror operations and has received at least 10 gallantry medals from the President of India and the Jammu and Kashmir Governor. He has served in several sensitive districts, including Uri, Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Kupwara, Kulgam and Anantnag.



Teachers and mentors from his school days and medical college remembered him for his discipline, humility and academic brilliance. Dr P. Sudhakar, former principal of Kurnool Medical College and professor of general medicine, recalled him as a bright yet low-profile student. “He was talented but never showed off. During his college days, we saw only his academic excellence and polite behaviour. Now the entire country is applauding his achievements, and we feel proud to have taught such a brilliant student,” Dr Sudhakar said.



He added that Chakravarthy was familiar to many at the college because his father, Dr Ramgopala Rao, served as resident medical officer at the Government General Hospital.



During childhood, Chakravarthy studied at Montessori English Medium School in A-Camp, Kurnool. His teachers described him as exceptionally bright and well-mannered. Biology teacher C. Sasikala said he was active in academics from an early age and came from a disciplined, respectable family.



Drawing teacher S. Khaja Moinuddin recalled that Chakravarthy continues to stay in touch with his school faculty. “He was very active and often said he wanted to do something meaningful for society. Even after completing his MBBS, he chose civil services to serve the nation,” he said.



Teachers expressed pride that their former student has become a symbol of courage and intelligence. His recent role in exposing a terror network linked to the Delhi blasts has earned him national recognition and made his hometown proud.