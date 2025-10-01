Teachers Play Key Role in Shaping Future Citizens

Vijayawada: Teachers have a crucial responsibility in moulding students into responsible future citizens, said Minister of Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy at the Mega DSC-2025 Success Meet in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The minister credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for making DSC recruitments possible, which earlier seemed “out of reach,” and lauded Education Minister N. Lokesh for filling 16,000 teacher posts transparently.

“Most of those selected are from poor families. Teaching is not simply about taking a salary; it is about service and shaping generations,” he underlined.

Parthasarathy noted that 95 per cent of students in government schools come from economically weaker sections. “For parents, their greatest hope is seeing their child grow into a respectable professional, whether an IAS officer or a doctor. Teachers must lay that strong foundation during school years,” he said.

Parthasarathy has called upon the teachers to uphold the dignity of the profession by working with dedication and not just “simply sitting and taking.”

On the occasion, top rankers Seshadri Naidu and Vamsi Krishna were awarded cash prizes of Rs 50,000 each. Several former legislators, educationists and newly recruited teachers with their families attended the event.