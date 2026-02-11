Teachers’ Advice During Final Phase of Class X Students’ Efforts Towards Success

TIRUPATI: For thousands of Class X students across the state, the weeks ahead mark an important academic phase before they appear for the SSC Public Examinations scheduled this year from March 16 to April 1.

Syllabus for the SSC exams has already been covered in most institutions. Revision is gathering pace in schools and at home. Subject teachers are guiding students on how to approach each paper with clarity and confidence. They are outlining subject-specific preparation strategies to help students get ready for the final exams.

In Telugu, teachers are advising students to concentrate on comprehension and language components. Telugu teacher K. Lakshmi said the “Avagahana-Pratispandana” section can be handled effectively if students read poems and prose passages carefully. They identify answers to the questions from the given text. She suggested simple memory techniques to remember Ramayana Kandas by associating characters with specific sections, such as linking Vishwamitra with Bala Kanda and Sugriva with Kishkindha Kanda. Attempting familiar questions first would help in better time management.

Hindi teacher R. Suresh says the subject has scope for scoring high marks as the single paper carries 100 marks. The compulsory “Chutti Patra’ (leave letter) carries eight marks. Writing it in the correct format can help secure full marks. He advised students to prepare essays on festivals like Diwali, and national topics like Swachh Bharat. He stressed the importance of avoiding spelling mistakes and underlining key points.

English teacher P. Anitha said grammar and vocabulary are important scoring areas with 20 marks. Students must learn the formats for diary entries, letter writing and information transfer in the creative writing section. She advised practising textbook exercises thoroughly and ensuring that answers are written without grammatical errors. Proper punctuation and clarity in sentence construction would improve presentation.

Mathematics teacher V. Srinivas said regular practice is essential to overcome fear of the subject. He asked students who find the subject challenging to focus on key chapters, such as Real Numbers, Coordinate Geometry, Statistics, Probability and Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables. Concentrating on these areas can help secure 30 to 40 marks. The graph question alone carries eight marks. In Statistics, writing the formula clearly and explaining the terms can fetch additional marks.

Biology teacher Dr. M. Radhika said this year’s examination will follow a pattern based on Bloom’s Taxonomy, covering knowledge, understanding and application. She advised students to practise drawing and labelling diagrams neatly, as diagrams carry significant weightage. At least four key experiments should be studied thoroughly. Students should focus on lessons such as life processes, reproduction, control and coordination, and Mendel’s principles. Answers explaining differences and reasons should be written point-wise.

Physics teacher S. Prabhakar advised students to study the important portions marked in the textbook and practise previous years’ question papers. Diagrams should be drawn neatly with correct labelling. He recommended allocating at least one-and-a-half hours daily for physics and taking short breaks after every 30 minutes of study to maintain concentration.

Social Studies teacher T. Revanth said practising map pointing can help students secure marks easily. Students should follow the blueprint to understand the weightage of each lesson. For every mark, at least two relevant points should be written. A clear understanding of lesson summaries would help in answering even indirectly framed questions. He advised students to read the question paper carefully before attempting answers.