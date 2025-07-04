Teacher Lost ₹10 L In ‘Digital Arrest’

HYDERABAD: A 66-year-old retired government school teacher from Pedda Amberpet under Hayathnagar police station limits was duped of ₹10.2 lakh in a ‘Digital arrest’ scam by fraudsters posing as police and CBI officials.

According to the police, the victim received calls on June 23 from two mobile numbers. The callers claimed to be Bengaluru police officials and alleged that his Aadhaar number was linked to a phone used for illegal advertisements. Citing a fake FIR, the fraudsters transferred the call to someone pretending to be from the crime branch.

The scammers escalated the pressure by accusing him of sending harassment messages and warned that all his mobile services would be disconnected. During a WhatsApp video call, they impersonated senior CBI officials and showed a forged Supreme Court document to make the claims appear legitimate.

Convinced he was part of a real investigation; the victim revealed his financial details and transferred ₹10.2 lakh in multiple transactions.

Later, after consulting well-wishers and cross-checking the information, he realised he had been scammed. He immediately filed a complaint at the Rachakonda cybercrime police station. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.