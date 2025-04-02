TDP to Support Waqf Amendment Bill, Issues Whip to MPs

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam, a key NDA ally, would support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is likely to be tabled in Parliament on April 2, Wednesday.

TD MP and chief whip in Lok Sabha, Harish Balayogi, issued a three-line whip to party MPs, asking them to attend the session without fail on Wednesday and support the bill. Meanwhile, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress has affirmed that it will oppose the bill in both houses.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had, during the AP government’s official Iftar held at Vijayawada, had affirmed that he will uplift poor Muslims. TD had actively worked to protect Waqf Board properties and ensured the protection of Waqf Board properties, he claimed.

TD sources said that as a key partner of the NDA, TD made several recommendations for the Waqf Amendment Bill. Of these, three recommendations to the JPC have been included in the draft bill. Due to this and also as the state depended on the BJP government for funds, it becomes inevitable for the party to support the bill.

TD had proposed amendments to the bill, under which the first recommendation was in the Clause 3 at page 2, after Clause 3(ix)(d), seeking insertion of the following proviso: “Provided that the existing Waqf by user properties registered on or before the commencement of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2024 as Waqf by user will remain as Waqf properties except that the property, wholly or in part, is in dispute or is a government property.”

The second was in the Clause 4 at page 3 of the Bill, after newly proposed Section 3B(1), under which the following proviso was to be inserted: “Provided that Tribunal may, on an application made to it by the Mutawalli, extend the period of six months under this section for such period as it may consider appropriate, if he satisfies the Tribunal that he had sufficient cause for not filing the details of the waqf on the portal within such period.”

The third recommendation was in the Clause 4 on page 3, in the newly proposed Section 3C(2), in line 35, after the words ‘Government property,’ for the words “the same shall be referred to the Collector having jurisdiction who shall make such inquiry as he deems fit,” the words, “State Government may by notification designate an Officer above the rank of Collector hereinafter called the designated officer, who shall conduct an inquiry as per law,” shall be substituted; That in Clause 4 at page 3, line 40, in proviso to Section 3C(2), the word “Collector” be substituted with the word “designated officer”.

TD sources said that despite huge pressure within the party, it is hopeful of convincing Muslims by explaining to them about these included recommendations and further giving an assurance to protect Waqf properties.

YSRC minority leader Shaik Asif criticised Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly "maintaining double standards" on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He accused Naidu of supporting it in Parliament while projecting a different stance in Andhra Pradesh. "The YSRC firmly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and our MPs taking a strong stand, while Naidu played politics instead of ensuring real benefits to Muslims," Asif added.