TDP Receives Rs 83 Cr in Donations Last Fiscal

Amaravati: The ruling Telugu Desam Party has received over Rs 83 crore in donations during the last financial year, as against over Rs 100 crore a year ago, according to Election Commission data.

Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena, an ally of TDP in the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, has received over Rs 25.33 crore during 2024-25. Natco Pharma, which donated Rs 7 crore to TDP and Rs 1.5 crore to Janasena, was one of the major donors to both parties.

TDP received Rs 33 crore through electoral bonds, while its total donations stood at over Rs 100 crore during 2023-24. YSRCP received a total donation of over Rs 140 crore, of which Rs 113 crore came through electoral bonds during 2024-25. The Natco Pharma donated Rs 10 crore to the party during 2024-25.

After the party was routed in the Assembly elections held in June last year, it received just Rs 3.94 crore in total.