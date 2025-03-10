TDP promises to back leaders from marginalized groups in MLC polls

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has said the Telugu Desam would offer MLC posts to representatives from marginalised communities.





During a media chat, the minister said opportunity is also being given to young women to be members in the legislative council, to lend the voice of women.Lokesh acknowledged the loyalty shown by leaders such as Beeda Ravichandra and B.T. Naidu during the tenure of the YSR Congress government. He said everyone who has worked hard will receive recognition in due course and urged leaders not to worry.Lokesh announced that issues facing teachers have been systematically resolved. "We have successfully addressed four key issues concerning Anganwadi workers," he said. Lokesh said he would be attending the inauguration of Ashok Leyland, scheduled for March 19 in Mallavalli. Investments in Andhra Pradesh are being brought in, in a structured manner.Addressing concerns raised by industrialists, the minister alleged that during the term of the previous government, there were demands for a 50 per cent share in the concessions meant for investors. Such scenarios will not prevail in the state under the present government, he said.Lokesh claimed that `4,500 crore intended for fee reimbursement was mishandled by the previous government. The present government saved `1,000 crore by avoiding reverse tendering in the procurement of school kits, eggs and chicken. He said improvements would be done in the quality of school uniforms for students.Lokesh noted the importance of political training sessions for first-time elected MLAs and stressed the need for such initiatives as many may not understand how to serve the public or engage with their party effectively.The minister stated that most newly elected MLAs are receptive to guidance from senior government officials. He urged the legislative council to focus on public issues and work diligently to achieve goals.