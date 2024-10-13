 Top
TDP Office attack case transferred to CID

Andhra Pradesh
13 Oct 2024 5:08 AM GMT
TDP Office attack case transferred to CID
Crime Investigation Department. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: The state government has handed over the TDP office attack case to the CID. Currently, the investigation is being carried out by the Mangalagiri and Tadepalli police stations. An official order for transferring the case to the CID has been issued to expedite the probe.

The case pertains to an attack on the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, where several YSRCP cadres allegedly ransacked the office in response to derogatory remarks made by TDP leader Pattabhiram Kommareddy against then-Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on 19 October 2021.


