Tiruvuru TDP MLA Appears Before Party Disciplinary Committee

Amaravati: Tiruvuru TDP MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao appeared before the Telugu Desam Party’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday following the recent controversy involving him and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Nani).

The TDP high command summoned both leaders after Srinivasa Rao alleged that Nani had taken crores of rupees to secure him the party ticket for the Tiruvuru constituency. The MLA had reportedly posted what he claimed to be “proof” of the alleged payment on his WhatsApp status, sparking a political storm within the party.

MP Kesineni Nani strongly denied the allegations, describing them as “baseless and motivated,” and asserted that people were intelligent enough to see through the claims.

Taking serious note of the internal feud, the TDP leadership directed both leaders to present their explanations before the disciplinary committee. While Srinivasa Rao appeared before the panel in the morning, Nani is expected to attend the hearing at 4 p.m. today.

The ongoing dispute between the two leaders, simmering for some time, has now escalated into a full-blown confrontation, causing concern among the party’s top brass.







