TDP Marks 44th Foundation Day, Naidu Extends Greetings

Vijayawada: Extending greetings to members of the Telugu Desam Party on its 44th foundation day, N. Chandrababu Naidu said the party, founded by N. T. Rama Rao, has remained a symbol of the aspirations of generations of Telugu people.

He said the party continues to uphold NTR’s ideals of ensuring food, shelter and clothing for the poor, and described TDP as a cadre-based party built by its workers. Calling the foundation day “a festival for every party family,” Naidu conveyed his greetings to each party worker on the occasion