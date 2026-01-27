TDP Leader Demands Discussion on FTAs; Legal Status for Amravati

New Delhi: TDP parliamentarian Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the various free trade agreements being signed by India.

Raising the issue at the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, he said a discussion on the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) being signed by India with various countries and groupings was imperative. Devarayalu's demand came at a time India concluded FTA negotiations with the European Union.

The TDP leader also demanded a "legal status" for Amravati on the lines of Hyderabad. A Bill could be required to give legal backing to the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Budget session begins Wednesday with the address of the president to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. BJD's Sasmit Patra said his party will raise two major issues - farmers in distress in Odisha and deteriorating law and order in BJP-ruled state.



