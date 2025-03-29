TDP Foundation Day Celebrated at NTR Bhavan

Mangalagiri: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) celebrated its Foundation Day with grandeur at NTR Bhavan. Party chief and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Minister Nara Lokesh, attended the event. The party flag was hoisted to mark the occasion.

Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and TDP’s Andhra Pradesh state president, Palla Srinivasa Rao, paid floral tributes to NTR’s statue. Speaking at the event, Palla Srinivasa Rao urged party members to work diligently to fulfill NTR’s vision. He emphasized the need for Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh’s leadership in building Swarnandhra and affirmed his unwavering commitment to following Chandrababu Naidu’s guidance



