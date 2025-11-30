TDP Finalising State and District Committees; Review on December 17

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh president Palla Srinivasa Rao announced that the list of state and district committees is almost ready. He said the final list would be prepared by December 16, ensuring it aligns with social representation requirements.

He added that Minister Nara Lokesh will review the final committee list on December 17, after which it will be officially announced. Palla Srinivasa Rao also stated that objections were raised regarding committees in two mandals each of Polavaram, Singanamala, and GD Nellore constituencies, and an IVRS survey will be conducted again in those mandals.

Meanwhile, TDP will begin training sessions for its leaders at NTR Bhavan starting tomorrow. On Monday and Tuesday, training will be given to around 100 TDP mandal presidents. Senior party leaders will address the participants, and Minister Lokesh will attend the closing session.