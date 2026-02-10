 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

TD Youth Leader Dies In Road Accident

Andhra Pradesh
10 Feb 2026 1:13 AM IST

He died on the spot due to severe head injury

TD Youth Leader Dies In Road Accident
x
Representational image

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Youth state vice president Tammineni Mohana Rao died in a road accident in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park at around 5:45 am when the scooty of the 46-year-old Mohana Rao, a resident of Burma Camp, was hit by a private travel bus.
He died on the spot due to severe head injury. Arilova police shifted the body to King George Hospital for autopsy and were investigating.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
road accident 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X