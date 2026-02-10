TD Youth Leader Dies In Road Accident
He died on the spot due to severe head injury
Visakhapatnam: Telugu Youth state vice president Tammineni Mohana Rao died in a road accident in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
According to police, the accident occurred at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park at around 5:45 am when the scooty of the 46-year-old Mohana Rao, a resident of Burma Camp, was hit by a private travel bus.
He died on the spot due to severe head injury. Arilova police shifted the body to King George Hospital for autopsy and were investigating.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story