TD Youth Leader Dies In Road Accident

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Youth state vice president Tammineni Mohana Rao died in a road accident in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park at around 5:45 am when the scooty of the 46-year-old Mohana Rao, a resident of Burma Camp, was hit by a private travel bus.

He died on the spot due to severe head injury. Arilova police shifted the body to King George Hospital for autopsy and were investigating.



