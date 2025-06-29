TD to Have Own Party Offices in Every District and Constituency

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam general secretary and education minister Nara Lokesh has underscored the need for erecting their own buildings for the party in every district and constituency.

Addressing a meeting on the Suparipalana Tholi Adugu at the party’s central office on Sunday, Lokesh also said it was time to ensure women's large-level participation in the party’s functioning, through new leadership roles, thereby promoting inclusivity and engagement.

The minister urged all party members to actively involve themselves in the TD’s door-to-door campaign. He said the success of the Suparipalana Tholi Adugu initiative is possible only with their dedication and connection with the community. He sought systematic feedback through the "My TDP" app to enhance the party's outreach and effectiveness.

He said, “When I started the Yuvagalam Padayatra, our leader Chandrababu Naidu said that a CUB system (cluster, unit, booth) is being established. Due to this, we found that our booths became stronger after the cluster, unit and booth system came into being. We are able to do many programmes.”

Lokesh said, “The Suparipalana Tholi Adugu campaign should be taken to every door. Everyone should participate. Despite all the financial difficulties, we have implemented the Salute to Mother initiative. We are giving pensions like nowhere else. We are paying salaries on the first day. We have started Anna Canteens. We are working tirelessly and doing wonderful programmes by gathering financial resources. We should go to the people and explain the development and welfare done by this government. We are working with the aim of fulfilling every promise we gave the people.”

He noted that 88 out of 164 MLAs were first-time winners and 25 were in the cabinet, of which 17 were first-time winners. “Many of those present here were harassed while in the opposition. There are those who have gone to jail. There are those who have been booked in illegal cases. I request all of you not to forget the hardworking workers. Observers have been appointed to ensure that they are not ignored.”

The education minister said, “We have introduced the post of co-convener in the CUBs to encourage women in the party system and we should talk to the local leadership before forming committees.”

“We have completed the formation of 90 per cent of the Kutumba Sadhikara Samithis. Some 82 per cent of the booths, 80 per cent percent of the units, and 80 per cent percent of the clusters are also in place. All the committees should be formed and be in place by July 5.”

Lokesh said observers too have a responsibility. “Chandrababu is winning consecutively because of the party’s organisational structure in Kuppam. We should focus on the organisational structure. Priority has been given to the youth in the cluster, unit and booth committees.”