TD Takes Out Tractors Rally for Reducing GST

ANANTAPUR: The TD took out a tractor rally praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing GST, especially on farming-related material. After the GST was reduced from 12 pc to 5 pc, a big number of farmers purchased tractors. Anantapur urban MLA D. Prasad, who led the rally, said the decision on GST helped a lot for the farmers and the rally with newly purchased tractors in Anantapur organised within five days.