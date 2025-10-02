 Top
TD Takes Out Tractors Rally for Reducing GST

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 Oct 2025 1:17 AM IST

After the GST was reduced from 12 pc to 5 pc, a big number of farmers purchased tractors

Farmers with their tractors in the rally.

ANANTAPUR: The TD took out a tractor rally praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing GST, especially on farming-related material. After the GST was reduced from 12 pc to 5 pc, a big number of farmers purchased tractors. Anantapur urban MLA D. Prasad, who led the rally, said the decision on GST helped a lot for the farmers and the rally with newly purchased tractors in Anantapur organised within five days.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
